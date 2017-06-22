Snake River School District trustees talk money at June meeting

Money was the topic of discussion at the Snake River School Board on Wednesday evening.

"Changes from the current year to the proposed budget is a $1.7 million carry-over," Business Manager Chris Nelson said. "The state funding (to the district) has increased by 7 percent. This increase is based on our higher enrollment and attendance. We are also adding one teacher to the sixth grade and a secondary teacher, as well."

Sixty percent of the school district's budget goes to classroom teachers, "as it should," Nelson said. "Administrators earn 14 percent of the district's budget."

