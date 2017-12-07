Snake River senior gives funds to CDT

The Community Dinner Table (CDT) has benefitted recently from the work of Shania Jenkins, a 12th grader at Snake River High School. For her senior class project, she collected more than 250 recipes from SRHS alumni and the community. The recipes were then turned into a cookbook, which were sold for $10 each. All received proceeds were then donated to the CDT.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to learn how to cook," Jenkins said. She explained that she began her senior project by asking people on Facebook what she should do for her senior project. One of her teachers, JoAnn Tominaga, encouraged her to do her project on a cookbook consisting of community recipes, so she decided to do it.

