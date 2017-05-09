Snake River softball eliminated by Marsh Valley

By GREG EICHELBERGER

geichelberger@am-news.com

RIVERSIDE — For three-plus innings, the young Snake River softball squad played the more experienced Marsh Valley Eagles to a standstill. The Lady Panthers even took a 1-0 lead when Abby Taylor drove in 1 with a single into right.

Then the walls crashed in. The “home team” Marsh Valley scored 3 runs in the fourth and 4 more in the sixth en route to a 7-2 victory and the 2017 District V championship.

