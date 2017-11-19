Snake River succumbs to Fruitland

POCATELLO - It wasn't supposed to end this way. Sure the Fruitland Grizzlies were a good team, very good. They had been at the top of the state's media poll the entire season and they were the favorites to win it all. They had been the favorites since week one of the season when the Shelley Russets fell to Green Canyon of Utah, and two weeks later the Grizzlies dispatched of the Senators from Gooding. The Grizzlies had been steamrolling through the opposition all season long, scoring piles of points and ending the dreams of any challenger to their throne. After all, they were the defending state champions, or doesn't anyone count that anymore? When you are the champs, someone has to knock you off that perch before anything is conceded to another team. The Champs proved that once and for all, by taking down the Panthers by a final of 28-12 in a game that was closer than the score might indicate.

