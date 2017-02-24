Snake River takes care of business

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - While Mother Nature was blowing and snowing outside, the Snake River Panthers were raining down three point baskets seemingly at will agains the Marsh Valley Eagles who seemed totally helpless to stop them.

Porter Baldwin in particular, got off to one of the hottest starts of his career as he sent five three pointers to the bottom of the net in the first half as the Panthers would build a double digit lead that they would never relinquish.

In the end, the Panthers were cutting down the nets and celebrating another district championship and a berth at the state tournament with a 76-52 win over their arch rivals from Marsh Valley.

"I got off to a hot start and everything seemed to be going in and Bridger (Truman) kept feeding me, so I kept shooting," Baldwin said. "Everything just flowed for us tonight offensively and when we needed to play defense, that was there as well."

Please read the entire article in Friday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News