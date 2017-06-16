Snake RIver Valley Basketball Tournament

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - A total of 29 teams have entered to participate in the annual Snake River Valley Summer Basketball Tournament, including the top two finishers in the 3A State Tournament this past spring in Sugar-Salem and Snake River.

The teams have been divided into three categories for play, Varsity level, Junior Varsity level and C Teams and all are guaranteed to get at least six games during the tournament between Friday and Saturday play.

The tournament will get off to a bang as the first two games on the main gymnasium floor at Snake River High School will feature the Snake River JV team against the Shelley JV team and will followed 45 minutes later with the same match-up on the Varsity level.

"This is the second most number of teams that we have ever had sign up to participate," Snake River Athletic Director and Head Coach Robert Coombs said. "There are some really good teams here and there should be some great high school level play available for people who want to get a quick look at what teams have coming in for this winter."

