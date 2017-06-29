Snake River Volleyball Camp coming to a close

THOMAS - The annual Lady Panther Youth Volleyball Camp, under the direction of Panther players, primarily Aly Porter who was using this camp as her senior project, will be coming to an end this week. The Camp drew over 40 campers who were put through a series of drills to improve their skill level in various aspects of the game of volleyball. The students worked on passing, setting, serving and teamwork and general knowledge of the game of volleyball.

