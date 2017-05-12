Snake River wastewater project discussed

About 30 people met in the Snake River Junior High Auditorium Thursday evening to discuss ideas to repair the wastewater system at the SRJH.

Last June, the drain field failed at the junior high. The engineering firm, Rocky Mountain Engineering and Surveying (RMES) in Pocatello, was hired to work on possible solutions.

Mitch Greer, owner of RMES, said, "Because its a school setting, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will make decisions about what the code requires. There is an allotted amount of flow for each student. All that will be approved must agree with the code.

"The septic systems are restricted where they can be put on-site," Greer said. "The options are to take the waste to Blackfoot or use disposal sites, possibly lagoons."

