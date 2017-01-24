Snow fall brings damage

More than a foot of snow fell on Blackfoot and the surrounding area Monday night and into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello, Blackfoot received 12 to 18 inches during the recent storm. The snow caused businesses, schools and city offices to close for the day. Several structures in Blackfoot also collapsed under the weight.

"I have had several calls, about sheds, awnings and carports that have collapsed from the heavy snowfall," said Scott Peterson, State Farm Insurance agent. "One shed had a motorcycle in it. The average homeowner's insurance will cover this type of damage."

