Snow removal highlight of council meeting

Snow removal was the hot topic at Tuesday's city council meeting. Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis and council members discussed a variety of options to improve snow removal in both downtown and the ancillary streets. The city has received a number of calls and emails regarding the snow removal.

It was pointed out in the meeting that there is an ordinance against pushing snow into the street and people who are pushing the snow back into the street can be cited. Home and businesses owners should be pushing the snow back into their yards.

"The frustration of the public is that the plows push snow onto our sidewalks and then tell us to take care of it," said community member Craig Reese.

