Sock drive success

The students, faculty and 6-8 grade PTA at Mountain View Middle School held a sock drive during the first two weeks of December. MVMS students were able to collect donate over 750 new pairs of socks to those in need.

"We were able to take over 50 pairs of socks to the Bingham Crisis Center and about 700 pairs to the Refugee Center in Twin Falls," said Principal Wes Jensen. "Both places were very grateful and expressed their thanks for the donations."