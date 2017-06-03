Soda Springs Cross Country tops in the Nation

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The National HIgh School Coaches Association has selected the Soda Springs girls cross country team as its co-national champion for 2016. The Cardinals were tied with Northwest High School of Seattle in the voting of the Associations members.

Soda Springs set a state record with their 11th consecutive state title and not to be outdone, the boys also won their fourth straight title. The strength of the two teams shows that they are not a one and done type of program, they have roots with both the boys and girls and are a team to watch, no matter what classification a runner may belong to.

