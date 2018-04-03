Sole Survior Tournament crowns winners

Shelley's Wade Messick was the winner of the annual Sole Survivo Contest that is sponsored by Rupe's Burgers and the Morning News. Messick, who correctly picked a single team to advance through each round of the NCAA Tournament, without using the same selection twice during the tournament became the winner when he picked Michigan to make the finals and then picked Villinova to win the whole Tournament, which they did when the defeated Michigan 79-62 Monday night.

