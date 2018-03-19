Sole Survivor Tournament down to 42 contestants

With a rash of upsets already recorded, the Sole Survivor contest sponsored by the Morning News and Rupe's Burgers is down to 42 'survivors'. The contest began on Thursday with over 225 participants, but losses by the likes of Virginia, Xavier, North Carolina, Wichita State, Michigan State and Arizona have taken their toll on the entries.

Those who still remain eligible are listed below and this reminder that all entries from eligible participants must be turned in to the Morning News offices no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 22. You may also email your contest entries to sports@am-news.com by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.

Sheila Kunz, Alan Capson, Alixis Johnson, Jacob Eck, Stephanie Garza, Brady Trappett, Kaiser Anderton, Tayte Curzon, Jace Erickson, Wade Messick, Kylan Adolfson, Wally Foster, Peyton Whitaker, Remington Chapman, Wendy Larios, Kindra Miles, Tyler Telford, Cole Mattson, Ayesha Jolley, Tyler Yancey, Maisie Adams, Kysan Madsen, Dawson Davis, Jeff Gee, Scott Jolley, Scott Adams, Elexus Nochebuena, Zac Delora, Dexter Hale, Vickie Beck, Shannon Lance, Jayden Wistisen, Jacob Nield, Josee Steadman, Conner Poulter, James Carter, Drew Lusk, Rich Dunn, Bob Coombs, Ray Carter, Jewell Farr and Amber Anderton.

Congratulations and be sure to get your entries in before the deadline.