Soroptimist present scholarships to local teens

Sindi Crosland with the Soroptimist International of Blackfoot presented two Independence High School graduates, Presley Elison and Megan Farish, with "Dream it — Be it" scholarships for $500 each Tuesday at the annual Soroptimist installation banquet at Homestead restaurant.

"I am extremely happy," Elison said. "This is going to provide the help for my education."

Elison is 16-years old and will graduate June 3. She has been accepted to Idaho State University and is also applying to the College of Southern Nevada. Farish will also graduate June 3 and will attend ISU where she will study Criminal Psychology.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Morning News.