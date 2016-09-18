South Fremont edges Snake RIver

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - South Fremont made the trek to Snake River for a soccer game and concluded a season sweep of the Panthers, topping the home team by a score of 5-2.

The Cougars would score three times in the game's first fifteen minutes, and the Panthers were playing catch up from that point on.

"We are trying to develop a winning attitude at Snake River right now," Coach Jose Carranza said. "Sometimes the boys don't come into the game quite ready to play and it ends up showing in the score."

Most of what Carranza is preaching does seem to be rubbing off on his players. They don't quit, not even on a single drive. They play tough, even when they don't match up physically with the opponent. And they fight to the finish, even when they have been outplayed on the field for eighty minutes.

