Special Olympions prepare for area meet

Special Olympian Kasie Nebeker practices in the Blackfoot Swimming Pool for the Area Games that will take place next Saturday, May 5, in Idaho Falls. A Special Olympian practices his crawl stroke in the Blackfoot Swimming Pool on Saturday in preparation for the Area Games. The area games take place next Saturday, May 5, in Idaho Falls. These three young men take a breather from practice for the Special Olympics Area Meet next Saturday, May 5, in Idaho Falls. Special Olympian Kasie Nebeker practices in the Blackfoot Swimming Pool for the Area Games that will take place next Saturday, May 5, in Idaho Falls.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Special Olympians were preparing for the area games that will take place next Saturday, May 5, in the Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls.
The Blackfoot team practices at 6:30 p .m. each Wednesday and at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. They practice about an hour or a little over in each session.
“Special Olympians come from Sun Valley, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and surrounding areas,” Swim Coach Laurie Kearsley said. “Swimmers will qualify for the State Games that take place Friday and Saturday, June 8-9, in Twin Falls. Competitors can be chosen from the States Games to participate at Nationals and even, World Games.”
To read the full story, see it in the Monday, April 30, edition of the Morning News.

Category: