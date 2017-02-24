Speech and Debate districts Saturday in Pocatello

The Idaho Mountain River district tournament for speakers and debaters in Districts 5 and 6 is this Saturday at Century High School in Pocatello. The top third of debaters will qualify to compete in the state tournament.

From this tournament, the top 10 students will be chosen to make up a "World School Team" from the Idaho Mountain River District. This team will compete at the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) tournament.

Rashelle Howe, a senior at Blackfoot HIgh School, has qualified to compete in Congressional Debate at the NSDA tournament. This is the second year in a row she has qualified for this event.

Blackfoot debate coach Jennifer Shumway said, "The contest, Congressional Debate, is set up to be like the U.S. Congress. Debaters write bills, debate them and vote on them. It's more efficient than the U.S. Congress because they do things; they have no party ties."

Forty students make up the Blackfoot team.

The Snake River and Blackfoot HIgh School debate teams hosted the Idaho Mountain River National Qualifier last Friday and Saturday. National qualifiers will compete in the NSDA tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.

