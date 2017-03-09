Sports preview - Firth track

By FRED DAVIS

FIRTH - Firth has a reputation and it isn't limited to basketball. Sure, there are state championship banners hanging in the gymnasium for the feats of the basketball team. Seven titles in ten years speaks for itself. But track and field may be a lost sport since there aren't any recent banners hanging in the gym, but there is a record there that the athletes would like to change.

With the returning medalists from a year ago ready to go this again this season, everything seems to be in place for a resurgence in the program.

The boys finished fifth last year, but they weren't very far out of the top spot which was held by Nampa Christian. The boys have lost Liem Lucas, who scored points in two events a year ago, but they return a host of top notch point scorers led by Damon Folkman.

