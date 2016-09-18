Spud Day a smashing success

Shelley's Spud Day was wonderfully attended on Saturday. The 88th version of this annual tradition was a gathering of family, friends and classmates for class reunions.

"It was pretty successful," said Chris Sheetz, one of the organizers. "The weather held off; there was lots of great participation. The different booths wanted to come and the parade was packed.

At noon, 6,200 free baked potatoes were handed out to all comers. Basic American supplied the potatoes. There were also potatoes for the potato picking contest and potato flakes for the Spud Tug.

"We are truly grateful for Basic American, with Spudnik right behind them; we could never do this without them," Sheetz said. "We also had some cash sponsors this year which was really appreciated."

Committee members and more volunteers are needed. Call Shelley Kiwanis if interested.