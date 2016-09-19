Spud Day spud-tacular

Attendance at Shelley's Spud Day was wonderful. Saturday was the 88th version of this annual tradition which brought together families, friends and classmates.

"It was pretty successful," said Chris Sheetz, one of the organizers. "The weather held off; there was lots of great participation. The different booths wanted to come and the parade was packed.

At noon, 6,200 free baked potatoes were handed out to all comers. Basic American supplied the potatoes. There were also potatoes for the potato picking contest and potato flakes for the Spud Tug.

"We are truly grateful for Basic American, with Spudnik right behind them; we could never do this without them," Sheetz said. "We also had some cash sponsors this year which make it all happy.”

Committee members are wanted and needed. If interested in volunteering, call the Shelley Kiwanis.