Spudnik presents crisis center with check

Spudnik employees presented a check for $10,412 to Bingham County Crisis Center Friday. Employees raised $5,206 and Spudnik, potato equipment manufacturing business, matched the funds they raised.

"We have been donating to the crisis center for several years," said Human Resources Manager Amanda Sterling. "They are always amazingly, grateful and the money stays in Bingham County."

In November, employees of the company held a food drive and fundraiser to benefit the crisis center and the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry. The employees brought in over 3,000 pounds of food. They also raffled a variety of items, to raise the money to give to the crisis center.

