SR alumni basketball tourney scheduled

An alumni basketball tournament will be hosted by the Snake River High School Booster Club on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. The tournament begins about 4 or 5 p.m. on Friday and continues on Saturday, April 1.

Organizer Ryan Tew, a 1995 SR graduate, said, "A pool play format will be used on Friday; a loser out format will be used on Saturday. We hope to have it wrapped up by 4 p.m. on Saturday. We hope to get every team three or four games.

The cost is $300 per team. Admission for families is free.

Volunteers are needed.

"I can use any help that comes my way," he said.

For more information, call Tew at (208) 680-2785 or on Facebook at Snake River Alumni Basketball Tournament.

