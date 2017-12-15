SR auction raises $8,000 for needy children

The annual Snake River Christmas Charity Assembly is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the Main Gym on the campus of Snake River High School.

The Assembly will host the annual auction of donated items to the program, which raises money to be used to purchase toys and gifts for families in need during the holiday season.

"Last year's auction raised over $7,000 and we are hoping that we can top $8,000," Snake River student Abby Tew said. "We have gathered up donations from around the area, primarily from businesses and individuals who have been involved with us in the past, and we hope to continue the rich tradition that people in this area have built upon giving to those in need."

Read the entire article in the Dec. 15 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News