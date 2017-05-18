SR grad named to post at Utah Valley University

Stephen Whyte was recently appointed the new associate vice president of the Utah Valley University (UVU). He grew up in Rockford and graduated from Snake River High School in 1991.

"This gives me the opportunity to help the university tell its story and elevate its brand," Whyte said. "In the eight years I have taught at the University, I have seen tremendous growth."

Prior to joining UVU, he worked as a Senior Associate in a public relations agency in New York City, and he served as an international affairs specialist in Washington D.C. where he had responsibility for relationship development with foreign ambassadors to the United States and Members of Congress. He also served as executive vice president of a public relations firm where he developed and implemented the global public relations campaign for the largest sewing machine manufacturer in 190 countries around the world. He was the founder and CEO of Strategic Connections Marketing and PR Firm and is considered a thought leader and strategist in the industry.

