SR Jazz Band swings for a fundraiser on Saturday

The Snake River High School Jazz Band is swinging into action as it presents its second annual dinner and dancing fundraiser on Saturday, May 13, in the Snake River High School gymnasium.

Free Swing lessons, provided by Swing Junction, will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The dinner and dance takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be music, dancing and a spaghetti dinner.

Jazz House Big Band will be the featured artists.

A silent auction is new this year. People are invited to bid on many items and further help the Snake River Band Program.

Items are still being accepted for this auction. If interested in donating, contact Jennifer Hess at (208) 346-0093 or deliver the item or items to the SRHS office.

