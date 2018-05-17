SR Jazz Band swings for a fundraiser on Saturday

The Snake River Jazz Band is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, May 19, in the SRHS gymnasium. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Served for dinner is pit roasted port with baked potato, green salad and roll.

Tickets for the dinner and concert are:

The cost of a single ticket is $6 per person purchased early or $8 at the door.

For a couple, ticket costs are $10 for two, if purchased early, or $12 at the door.

A family ticket costs $25 purchased before the event or $30 at the door.

To purchase a ticket, call the Snake River HIgh School at (208) 684-3061 or email robedani@snakeriver.org.

