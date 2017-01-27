SR senior projects aid community

For their senior projects, three Snake River seniors worked to obtain grants from Fuel Up to Play 60. The SRHS seniors are Dakota Peck, who obtained a grant for the high school, Sean England, who obtained a grant for the junior high, and Aysia Lopez, who obtained a grant for the middle school.

"Money from the grants needed to be split evenly between supplies for the kitchen and equipment for physical education," England said.

He obtained a $2,600 grant for the Snake River Junior High. For the kitchen, among other items, lunch trays will be purchased. Medicine balls and resistance bags will go to physical education.

Each student interviewed the kitchen staff and P.E. teachers to determine what equipment could be used.

"People with the grant determine what equipment will be purchased," England said.

Peck obtained a $3,400 grant for the high school. Kitchen Aide mixers will be purchased for the kitchen and new weight sets will be purchased for P.E.

Lopez obtained a $4,000 grant that will be used for fruit and vegetable slicers and a salad cart. For P.E., badminton sets, nets, climbing ropes will be purchased.

SRMS teacher Sydnee Hale said, "Matt Bombard, the P.E. teacher at the middle school, travels between the middle school, Rockford and Riverside Elementary Schools. The P.E. equipment will be used by students in all of these schools. We are grateful; it's something we really needed."

SRHS Dean of Students Rich Dunn said, "This is an awesome program. As soon as the UPS driver shows up, you see and feel an instant improvement in your school."

Registered dietitian April Bruns said, "Schools can apply every year. We have two application periods—in June and November. Applications submitted in June will receive equipment when school starts up. In November, the equipment arrives in January.

"The Idaho Dairy Council supplies all the money that is given to schools," she said. "This is a national program that started in 2011. We go into schools to help them build each year using this program."