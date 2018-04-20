SR students learn 'It's not hard to help someone'

For his senior project, Snake River High School senior Conner Poulter invited Hank Smith, Ph.D., of BYU to speak about respecting each other. Smith travels across the country consulting with schools and companies. He and his wife, Sarah, have five children.

"Life is made up of choices," Smith said to the high schoolers. "Did you know that 5,000 teenager start smoking every single day?"

"Have you ever seen a person text and drive?" he asked. Conner Pouter was asked what he hoped the assembly would accomplish.

He replied, "That we would realize the world is bigger this. We need to take opportunities to help other people and be kinder to people."

Jake Poulter, Conner's father, said, "We, as a family, have listened to many of Smith's talks. He makes you laugh as he is driving home a point that has meaning."

Smith spoke at three assemblies on Thursday. All took place in the Snake River High School auditorium. Students from other Snake River schools were bused to the high school for these assemblies.

The assemblies were age appropriate, so fifth through eighth graders were not shown the same photos that were shown to the high school students. The assembly for students in grades one through four took place Thursday afternoon.

To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, April 21, edition of the Morning News.