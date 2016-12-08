SRHS students raise lots of money in auction

A lot of money—almost $7,000— was raised at the charity auction at Snake River High School on Thursday morning. This is a yearly tradition.

The auction is headed up by student leaders.

Student body president Obadiah Egbert said, "We started in mid-November. We will be able to help families in the community."

Egbert's favorite item that was going to be auctioned was a "Mighty Mug."

The auctioneer was Bill Jones. He kept the auction moving.

"The community support is tremendous; businesses and individuals donate for the awesome success of the auction," Jeb Harrison, the teacher of the leadership class, said. "We will be able to help six to eight families this year."

Next Monday, students in the leadership class will be able to organize their shopping trip.

"Being able to see how this money helps families in our community motivates kids (and their families) to support this cause for next year's auction," he said.

