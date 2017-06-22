St. Bernards Catholic Church hosts fundraiser

The St. Bernards Catholic Church is hosting a night of Music in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday to raise funds to help with construction and upgrades at the church. Juan Ramirez will perform playing a variety of music from all eras. Alcohol will be available for sale, making the event adult only.

"The social begins at 6 p.m.," said Deacon Nathan Dail. "The cost will be $25 per couple at the door or $15 per person."

