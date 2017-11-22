St. John's Holiday Bazaar scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 2

The annual Holiday Bazaar is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. John's Catholic Chapel in Pingree. The church is located one-and-one-half miles north of Pingree. On Hwy. 39, turn west on Sheeptrail Rd. and travel five-eighths of a mile to the chapel.

One of the highlights of this bazaar is homemade egg noodles. About 30 members of the church worked from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three separate Sundays in preparation for the bazaar. The noodles are made of flour, eggs and a pinch of water. When cut into noodles, they are then evenly spread on poles so the noodles can dry evenly. When the noodles are dried, they are weighed and bagged.

The noodles can be purchased in one- or two-pound bags. Come early. Noodle sales are brisk.

A raffle will take place. Tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. First place is a homemade queen-sized quilt; second place is $100; and third place is $50.

At the bazaar, homemade goods and goodies are also available. Needlework, crafts, candies, breads and pies and more are for sale.

Lunch is available. On sale are homemade beef stew, chicken noodle soup, chili, hot dogs, nachos, homemade pies, cakes and cinnamon rolls.

All are welcome.