Stalker Elementary put under restricted access order

The students and staff of the Stalker Elementary School in Blackfoot were placed under a restricted access advisory for 45 minutes on Tuesday, March 27, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The measure was taken on the advice of the Blackfoot Police Department due to a incident in the neighborhood of the school.

"The safety of our students is our first priority," said Ryan Wilson, the assistant superintendent of the Blackfoot School District, who visited the School during the incident. Wilson said the precautionary measure was due to an altercation at an apartment complex next door to the school.

One of Blackfoot's Student Resource Officers advised Stalker to take restricted access measures. When the incident was over, the students were allowed outside for a 10 minute break.

Capt. Scott Gay of the police department indicated that multiple parties were responsible for the situation: "There may gave been weapons involved and some of the people had scattered into the neighborhood. We don't know much more than that at this time."

A restricted access advisoty is not a lock down. The regular business of the school continues as normal, except no students are allowed outside for recess and access to the school is restricted.

The school district informed the parents of Stalker students of the restricted access order by both email and by the school district's automated phone-dialer system. A second round of notifications were sent by phone and email when the order was lifted.