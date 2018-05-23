Stalker students head to Tetons

Seventh Stalker Elementary fourth graders, their parents, school faculty and staff boarded Teton Stage buses on Wednesday morning for three-days and two-nights in Grand Teton National Park. This is the fourth annual 'Every Kid in a Park' event sponsored by the Grand Teton Lodge Company (GTLC).

The Lodge Company pays all expenses—transportation, meals, housing and activities. Each student also will receive a backpack filled with items they can use on the trip.

"GTLC contacted the school four years ago to see if we would be willing to bring our fourth grade students to the park for a 'dry run,'" Stalker secretary Laurie Kearsley said. "We are here before the crowds arrive for the Memorial Day weekend. The Lodge Company kind of uses us to make sure they are ready for crowds."

"Our kids are great," she said.

