'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive on Saturday

The nation’s biggest food drive is here this Saturday, May 12, offering a unique opportunity for Idaho’s community to help solve hunger at the mailbox. Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC) and The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA), is the nation’s largest food drive is celebrating its 26th year, hoping to collect 185,000 pounds of food in Idaho.

"This is definitely the largest food drive in the nation," Jonna Boote, Development Coordinator for The Idaho Foodbank, said. "We are so grateful to be the beneficiary."

"We hope to raise between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds of food in Eastern Idaho," she said. "Food is really needed now. People normally give during the holiday season but hunger doesn't go away nor does the need for food go away. No one should ever be hungry."

