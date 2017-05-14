Stamp out hunger success

Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) held their annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive. Letter carriers in town and on rural routes collected nearly 5,000 pounds of food from members of the community. They expect to see more food come in Monday and Tuesday as well.

"I don't think this is as much of a success for the post office as it is for the community," said letter carrier Robert Morgan. "Our community has made it the amazing success that it is. We are as humbled as we are proud to be apart of it."

