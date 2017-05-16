State 3A golf underway in Idaho Falls

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The 3A State Golf Tournament got underway on Monday at Idaho Falls Country Club and the two local teams, Shelley and Snake River found the conditions not to their liking in the early going.

Kellogg, with all five of their players in the top 16 players by score, stormed to the lead with a team total of 324 as all five players were at 86 or under in the near perfect scoring conditions.

Led by Cade Finlay, who posted a 77 and tied for third in the medalist standings, the Wildcats stormed to a 31 stroke lead at the end of play.

Tyler Gibbond posted an 80, which had him alone in seventh place, Chase Jerome finished with an 82, good for eighth place in the individual standings and Hogan Samuelson posted an 85 which placed him in a tie for 12th place.

