State baseball roundup

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Baseball Tournaments started on Thursday morning at four venues around the state, including the 2A tournament at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls. Early action saw lots of hitting and a few surprises as some perennial winners have taken a back seat to some upstarts as play worked its way through the day.

Locally, at Melaleuca Field, New Plymouth came to town from the western side of the state and jumped all over Malad, shutting out one of the two local teams by a final score of 6-0. Malad, who had eliminated Firth in the state play-in game a week ago by scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, could not get anything going offensively in the contest, and now found themselves in the consolation side of the bracket.

