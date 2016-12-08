State Hospital South needs donations for Christmas

The staff at the State Hospital South are in need of items for the patients and are asking the community to help out by providing some of the suggested items as Christmas presents for the patients.

Some suggestions for gifts include duffel bags, yoga mats, MP3 players, toiletry items that do not have alcohol in them, gloves, socks and underwear, hats, puzzles of all sizes, stuffed animals, books such as coloring books and crossword puzzles, wallets and games.

"We are unable to accept used items and anything edible must be commercially packaged," said Traci Sessions, assistant hospital administrator. "Often individuals committed to our facility have only a minimum of clothing to cover them upon transport to our facility. Due to the kind and generous donations from the community we have established a Donation Station here at State Hospital South were patients can obtain slightly used clothing. Our Donation Station is well stocked at this time but we can use the items listed below. We especially need clothing in sizes XL and 2XXL."

Other items that are needed are pullover sweatshirts with zippers, but no strings, men's jeans and sweat pants without strings. They also need coats jackets, windbreakers, flannel shirts and underwear and socks.

"For hygiene and infection control purposes, items must be new and in packages," Sessions said.

Unwrapped gifts may be brought to the Recreation Therapy Services office located at 700 East Alice Street, or mailed to Recreation Therapy Services Attn: Kayla McCain, P.O. Box 400 Blackfoot, ID 83221.

"The patients and staff at State Hospital South would like to send you their warmed wishes for the holiday season," Sessions said.