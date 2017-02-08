State Media Basketball Poll
Boys basketball state media poll
Class 5A
1. Madison (11) 17-1 59
2. Rocky Mountain 18-1 48
3. Post Falls 14-2 34
4. Boise 16-3 27
5. Mountain View 13-5 9
Also: Hillcrest 2, Capital 1
Class 4A
1. Preston (9) 16-3 56
2. Bishop Kelly (2) 14-4 48
3. Vallivue (1) 11-6 27
4. Middleton 11-7 26
5. Burley 12-6 10
Also: Minico 6, Pocatello 3, Skyview 3, Blackfoot 1
Class 3A
1. Weiser (12) 16-1 60
2. Shelley 15-4 40
3. Kellogg 12-2 36
4. Snake River 16-3 29
5. Sugar-Salem 13-4 8
Also: Kimberly 7
Class 2A
1. Ririe (11) 17-2 59
2. Cole Valley Christian 15-2 41
3. Bear Lake 15-4 34
4. St. Maries 9-4 21
5. Firth 11-8 20
Also: Orofino 2, Soda Springs 2, Nampa Christian 1
Class 1A Div I
1. Lapwai (12) 18-0 60
2. Oakley 18-2 46
3. Grace 15-4 28
4. Prairie 13-4 21
5. Ambrose 13-5 15
Also: Shoshone 4, Liberty Charter 3, Riverstone 2, Raft River 1
Class 1A Div II
1. Dietrich (11) 18-1 59
2. Genesis Prep (1) 14-4 46
3. Kendrick 15-4 34
4. Deary 12-3 19
5. Rockland 13-6 18
Also: Butte County 3, Murtaugh 1
Category: