State soccer tournament update

The Blackfoot boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in the opening round of the state 4A tournament on Thursday. The Broncos fell 2-1 against Caldwell. They will take on Burley at 11 a.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.

In the 3A bracket, Snake River advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-3 win over McCall-Donnelly and will take on Bliss at 2 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the state title match.

The Shelley girls team defeated Declo 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament. They will take on either Weiser or Timberlake of Friday afternoon with the winner getting a spot in the state championship game.