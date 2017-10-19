State soccer tournament update
By:
FRED DAVIS
Thursday, October 19, 2017
CALDWELL
The Blackfoot boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in the opening round of the state 4A tournament on Thursday. The Broncos fell 2-1 against Caldwell. They will take on Burley at 11 a.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.
In the 3A bracket, Snake River advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-3 win over McCall-Donnelly and will take on Bliss at 2 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the state title match.
The Shelley girls team defeated Declo 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament. They will take on either Weiser or Timberlake of Friday afternoon with the winner getting a spot in the state championship game.
