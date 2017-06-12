Status conference for Melonie Smith

Defendant Melonie Smith, charged with first degree murder appeared in court on Monday afternoon before Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson for a status conference. The felonies she faces are count one—first degree murder—and count two—destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Defense counsel James Archibald requested a motion to suppress evidence. Simpson set the suppression of evidence hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 7. A status conference will be heard on this same date. The back-up date is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

