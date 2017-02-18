Staying alive - Shelley tops South Fremont 45-37

By FRED DAVIS

REXBURG - The Shelley Russets were stinging from a close to embarrassing loss on Wednesday evening to arch rival Sugar-Salem and faced an elimination contest with a tough, physical opponent in South Fremont. South Fremont is known for their physicality, from big, imposing post players to fast 'street tough' guards who step in front of every pass and drive. Like two gunfighters stepping out into the street for a brawl, these two teams came ready and armed for battle and battle they did.

When the smoke and dust cleared from the Madison High School gym, the Russets stood tall and claimed the win 45-37 over the Cougars and earned the right to take on Sugar-Salem on Monday night with a berth at the state tournament on the line.

