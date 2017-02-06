STEM grants given to school in Blackfoot and Aberdeen

At the end of January, the Idaho STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Action Center awarded nearly a quarter-million dollars in computer science device grants to schools and other public education programs throughout the state, including nearly $12,000 to two schools in Blackfoot.

The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) received $2,000 to purchase 12 more Chromebooks, doubling their fleet to provide them with enough for a complete class to conduct reading and science projects, practice math facts and learn coding skills.

The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) received $9,809 to acquire Chromebooks and teach coding and other computer science concerts to more than 230 students.

Devin Larsen, assistant principal at ISTCS said, “The Chrome Books will be used with our fifth graders. It’s part of a larger scope to bring computer science into all grade levels. We’ll see how the fifth graders handle it.”

Aberdeen teacher Erin Johnson received two STEM grants for the Aberdeen Middle School. The $10,000 grant will allow the school to offer more science, technology, engineering and mathematics elective classes by acquiring 35 Chromebooks, a locking cart for security and charging and a mobile wireless access point.

“The $1,500 grant will increase computer access a lot,” she said. “Students will have access to processing, research and on-line math activities. There will be more equipment for the kids.”

STEM Action Center executive director Angela Hemingway said, “Idaho’s tech sector is the second fastest-growing in the nation at 6.3 percent, and 80 percent of all jobs will require technology skills within the next 20 years. Computer science is one of the fastest-growing fields in Idaho; we expect it to grow 14 percent by 2024.

During its 2016 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2016, the agency delivered more than $250,000 in aid to Idaho organizations and individuals to fund STEM efforts, including $50,000 for PK12 grants and $35,000 for family STEM events. Last year’s grants also fueled professional development opportunities for educators, as well as robotics and 3D design and fabrication competitions.

Visit stem.idaho.gov for more information.