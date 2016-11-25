Stinker Stores break last year's record

Stinker Stores customers and associates “Stomped Out Hunger” $51,614 in customer donations and Stinker Stores adding another $25,000 in a match this holiday season. The total gift comes to $76,614 – enough to provide the food for 306,456 meals.

From November 4 to the 14, customers at 65 Stinker locations all over our state were asked if they wanted to add a donation to The Idaho Foodbank. As they have since the 2011 launch of the drive, the generous people of Idaho stepped up and made the fundraiser a success. This year’s campaign broke last year’s record when customers donated $49,107 and Stinker Stores matched donations with an extra $20,000—enough to provide the food for 276,428 meals.