Stoddard Elementary holds career fair

Stoddard Elementary School in Blackfoot held a career fair for its students on the evening of April 10. A dinner was served to families and students beforehand from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The career fair was held in the auditorium from 6:60 to 7:30 p.m. Fifteen different professionals came to explain what they did at work and what they had to do to prepare for their careers.

The fair was organized by 5th grade teacher Kim Buck. Families were informed of the event by notes sent home with the students.

"Stoddard did events like this in past," said Principal Christine Silzly, " but this is the first since I've been here." This is Silzly's fourth school year at the elementary school.

"I think it's a good idea for children this age to get an idea of what people do at work," she commented.

The dinner portion of the program included spaghetti, dinner rolls and frosted cookies. There were red and blue son-cones after dinner was finished.

Attending the career fair with his family was Stoddard kindergarten student Nathan Pendlebury, age six. He appeared to be less interested in careers and more interested in the dinner provided beforehand.

"Career fair — no!" he said when questioned as to his motivations in attending. "Cotton candy and son-cone — no! I came for food."

When it was pointed out that he ate more of his cookie than anything else on his plate, he did remark that: "I like veggies."

Pendlebury was spotted later applying himself studiously to a blue sno-cone.

Sylvia Pendlebury, Nathan's mother, explained that he is one of three. "Nathan's brother Skyler came," she said. "He's at Independence High School and he wanted to come. His other brother Zachary is in 5th grade here, but he didn't want to come."

Another family consisted of 5th-grader Lindsey and 3rd-grader Ryan Gough, both students at Stoddard. They came with their mother Susan, who was also one of the professionals involved with the career portion of the program.

"So yeah," Susan said, "I'm here not just as a parent but also as the floral manager at Ridley's, here to talk about what I do at my job with the students."

The career presentations were done in the auditorium upstairs from the cafeteria. Tables with signs for the professionals in attendance were arranged in a large circle around the room. Students and their families walked from table to table, speaking with people in different careers.

One family group included the two Stoddard students, Acacia Meeks in kindergarten and her brother Loahnezz in 2nd grade. They came with their grandparents, Trudi Coando and Lindy Bache.

"They wanted to look at careers so they could decide what they want to be when they grow up," said Coando. "So we decided to take them," she explained.

A large number of professional came to talk to the students. Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) sent medical doctor Lance Wehrle, who was very popular for handing out flying discs as well for as talking about healing people. Other BMH staff there included nurse Juston Smith, pharmacist Mark Black and radiology technologist Lisa Wells. Wells brought x-ray images and a portable display device to show them on, which proved to be very popular with students.

The Blackfoot Police Department sent Sgt. Todd Myler and Cpl. John Hay, who handed out police badge stickers which appeared in to be in high demand.

Firefighter Rande Carson also handed out fire badge stickers. He was extremely popular for allowing students try on some or all of the firefighting equipment he brought with him. His complete gear set weighed 70 pounds, which some of the older students could manage to wear successfully.

Other professionals present included Erik Christiansen, a nuclear engineer and reactor operator at the Idaho National Laboratory; Katrina Stucki, musician and teacher; Susan Gough, floral manager at Ridley's; Alicia Cody and Kelly Cammack, realtors from the 208 Realty Group; Manami Walker, a recreational therapist; Stan Buck, athletic coach and teacher; Quinn Stufflebeam, small business owner; and Randy'L Teton, a public relations specialist.