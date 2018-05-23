Stoddard Rendevous showcases a variety of skills

The fourth graders participated in the Stoddard Rendezvous on Wednesday.

Grandma Grizzley spoke about the ways of mountain men. Tom Strong taught how he made arrowheads. Artist Rebecca Price designed "Angel Wings."

Fourth grade teacher Layne Elison taught students to pan for gold. Teacher Becky Walker and Lacie Palmer helped with pioneer games.

The Stoddard fourth graders will present their Idaho History program at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, at BPAC.