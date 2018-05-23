Stoddard Rendevous showcases a variety of skills

Tom Strong from Dubois showed fourth graders 'flint knapping,' also known as, how to make an arrowhead, during the Stoddard Fourth Grade Rendezvous on Wednesday. 'Arrowheads had ceremonial and practical applications,' Strong said. The rock he is using is called dacite. Stoddard fourth graders rode this 'horses' around the upper floor of the gymnasium in the Blackfoot High School during their Rendezvous on Wednesday. Fourth grade teachers are Layne Elison, Lacie Palmer and Becky Walker. 'The pioneer games were found on the internet,' Walker said. One of the pioneer games played by Stoddard fourth graders on Wednesday during their Rendezvous was called, 'Poor Doggy.' The person who laughed as he or she petted the 'doggy' became the next 'doggy.' Artist Rebecca Price designed this color collage for Stoddard fourth graders to complete during their Rendezvous on Wednesday. She designed the templates for the feathers. The fourth graders cut the feather shapes and put designs on them. The colors were numbered to complete the 'Angel Wings.' These fourth graders in Layne Elison's classroom got a close look at the material used to make arrowheads during the Rendezvous at Stoddard Elementary on Wednesday. From left are Talton Williams, Marcel Bautista, teacher Tom Strong, Ella Gough and Samantha Dawson.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The fourth graders participated in the Stoddard Rendezvous on Wednesday.
Grandma Grizzley spoke about the ways of mountain men. Tom Strong taught how he made arrowheads. Artist Rebecca Price designed "Angel Wings."
Fourth grade teacher Layne Elison taught students to pan for gold. Teacher Becky Walker and Lacie Palmer helped with pioneer games.
The Stoddard fourth graders will present their Idaho History program at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, at BPAC.

