Stoddard students exercise with Gold's Gym

Stoddard Elementary students benefitted when Target and the website, DonorsChoose.org, teamed up.

Stoddard teacher Melissa Hunt said, "Last fall Target teamed with DonorsChoose.org and funded $5 million of projects that focused on Health & Wellness. I.T. Stoddard took advantage of this offer and submitted. Twenty-six projects were funded."

For the complete story, read the Tuesday, May 16, edition of the Morning News.