Stoddard students exercise with Gold's Gym

At the end of 'Gold's Gym' day at Stoddard Elementary, students show off their musclesAt the end of 'Gold's Gym' day at Stoddard Elementary, students pose on the bouncy balls that were purchased for this activity.
Monday, May 15, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Stoddard Elementary students benefitted when Target and the website, DonorsChoose.org, teamed up.
Stoddard teacher Melissa Hunt said, "Last fall Target teamed with DonorsChoose.org and funded $5 million of projects that focused on Health & Wellness. I.T. Stoddard took advantage of this offer and submitted. Twenty-six projects were funded."
