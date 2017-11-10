Stoddard students honor veterans

Kiara Salinas went through the Humvee that was brought to the Stoddard Elementary for its veterans' assembly. Pfc. (E3) Jaden Torres explained the armor that was on the Humvee. Army veterans Robert Sellers, Steve Faulkner and Norma Snyder spoke to students at Stoddard Elementary on Tuesday during a veterans' assembly at the school. A Palletized Load System (PLS) was brought to Stoddard Elementary on Tuesday for its veterans' assembly. The children enjoyed seeing the machinery.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, November 10, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Stoddard Elementary students, grades kindergarten through fifth grade, were given a homework assignment by Jessica Diaz, a mom and wife of an active military husband.
"I want you to start a conversation around your dinner table by asking, 'What do soldiers fight for?' and 'What freedoms do we all have because of what veterans do?'" she stated.
Veteran Steve Faulkner said, "I entered the U.S. Army in 1970 during the Vietnam War. I've been in Alaska twice, Korea twice, Japan and around the world.
He added, "In the service, I learned respect and discipline, different races and different cultures."

