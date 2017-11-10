Stoddard students honor veterans

Stoddard Elementary students, grades kindergarten through fifth grade, were given a homework assignment by Jessica Diaz, a mom and wife of an active military husband.

"I want you to start a conversation around your dinner table by asking, 'What do soldiers fight for?' and 'What freedoms do we all have because of what veterans do?'" she stated.

Veteran Steve Faulkner said, "I entered the U.S. Army in 1970 during the Vietnam War. I've been in Alaska twice, Korea twice, Japan and around the world.

He added, "In the service, I learned respect and discipline, different races and different cultures."