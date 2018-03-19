Stokes runs for County Commissioner District 3

Longtime Bingham County resident Richard Stokes has announced he is running to fill the Bingham County Commissioner position, representing District 3.

This is an open seat since Ladd Carter, who is presently the chair of the Bingham County Commissioners, decided not to run for reelection.

Stokes is the third generation to live in Bingham County. He said, “I have lived most of my life here and know the community and the issues that face our community. I know and understand the diverse life styles of the people that live here, from the farmers and ranchers that are the backbone of our area, to the many citizens that own businesses and work in the local industries and the INL.”

He and his wife, Sue, have raised their five children on a small farm in the Blackfoot area. They have eight grandchildren who all live in Southern Idaho.

Stokes worked jobs on the side along with farming.

He said, “I will work hard to maintain our infrastructure and economic development so that Bingham County can be a great place for everyone to live and raise our families.”

The primary election is Tuesday, May 15.